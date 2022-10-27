Grey’s Anatomy: Derek and Meredith reunite and fans freak out

Patrick Dempsey’s blonde hair wasn’t even the most exciting part of the D23 Expo for fans of Grey’s Anatomy this last weekend.

As Dempsey walked the event’s red carpet, carrying his new hairstyle, he caught up with former co-star Ellen Pompeo and even took the Yahoo mic to ask his friend a few questions.

Fans, who watched the broadcast, freaked out on the internet and celebrated the reunion of the eternal Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey.

The duo was recognized as Disney’s “Legends”

Image: Disclosure.

Although Dempsey played reporter, he and Ellen Pompeo were actually there to receive the title of “Legends” at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The duo earned that recognition for their roles in the iconic series, and Dempsey also won the honor for the 2007 film, “Enchanted,” as well as the upcoming sequel, “Disenchanted.”

Also read: Grey’s Anatomy, season 19: first trailer anticipates farewell

“There’s someone missing from the show, I can’t think who it is,” joked Pompeo in the video with Dempsey. “Someone is missing from the show that was a big part of the show, and it’s not the same thing.”

Dempsey responded with “Justin Chambers,” referencing the actor who played Dr. Alex Karev. And the jokes continued for a few moments. Pompeo also told Extra TV that she is expected to appear on screen with Dempsey at some point in the future and that they may even have exchanged a message about it.

“We did some of our best work together”Pompeo shared. “We are both very proud of the work we have done. We had a lot of fun doing it and created something really iconic.”

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo together again

As for Dempsey, he confirmed he has some “ideas” for reuniting with Pompeo onscreen and for material they could work on.

Also Read: Grey’s Anatomy: 10 Things About Meredith That Don’t Make Sense

“I’ll tell her first and then we’ll see if we do.”, said Dempsey. “It was always a very special relationship that Ellen and I had together in front of the screen and behind it as well. I remember the first time I met her, she had a Boston accent, and I’m from Maine originally, so it was very endearing and I had that connection right away..”

Grey’s Anatomy stars at D23. Image: Disclosure.

Dempsey elaborated, adding that he thinks much of the show’s success was a result of their chemistry. “People want to believe in love and all that“, he said. “People around the world were also wishing we were together. But she has Christopher [Ivery] and i have jillian [Fink]and they are amazing people, so luckily they have that with us.”

On the red carpet, Ellen Pompeo also commented on her departure – albeit momentarily – from Grey’s Anatomy. So far, she will appear in just eight of the twenty episodes that Season 19 will have.

“It’s going to be okay without me.”, she said, while new faces like Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis and Harry Shum Jr. will join the cast.

“We have some scenes that I think will [retornar] to some of the original episodes”Francis told PEOPLE. “Anyone who is feeling nostalgic, I think they will feel it being touched. Everything everyone ever loved about Grey’s will still be there.”

Pompeo also mentioned the fact that Kate Walsh will return as Addison Montgomery, keeping fans alive while she’s gone. “Kate is funny, it’s great as long as we have original members to play with. Kate will be there, so the audience will love it.”she said.

In the United States, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy opens on October 3rd.

Post navigation

About the author