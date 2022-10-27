Grey’s Anatomy Star Reacts to Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced Role in Season 19

Sarah Drew reacts to Ellen Pompeo’s reduced role in Grey’s Anatomy 19th season. Drew joined the show’s cast in Season 6, playing the first fan-favorite character April Kepner. April’s stories often focused on her faith, as well as her relationship with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Drew’s character was dropped from the show during Season 14, with April and her then-husband Matthew leaving their jobs to help the homeless community. April returned for one-off episodes in seasons 17 and 18, with the latest episode revealing that she and Jackson got back together off-screen.

From now on, attention is focused on Grey’s Anatomy season 19, which premieres in October. It’s about to be big for the show as it’s the first to feature Meredith de Pompeo in a reduced capacity – she’ll appear in eight of the season’s 20-plus episodes. The deal was made so that Pompeo can tackle other projects while Grey’s Anatomy films, including a Hulu limited series that she will star in and produce. To fill the void left by Meredith, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will include new interns played by Adelaide Kane, Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

While many current cast members have yet to comment on Pompeo’s reduced role in Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Drew recently shared his thoughts with We Weekly. By admitting that she is “probably the wrong person to ask“On Pompeo taking a step back next season, Drew had only positive things to say about his former co-star’s decision:

She’s been working so hard in this role for so long. It makes sense that she would want to breathe and reach for other things – and still keep her foot in the door. I think it’s great for her. I wish her the best.

Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced Role in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Is a Good Thing

As Drew points out, Pompeo played Meredith for a shocking amount of time at this point — over 17 years. This is unheard of in the TV world, rivaled only by very few artists such as Mariska Hargitay, who played her. Law and Order: SVU character since 1999. While Pompeo starred as Meredith makes it hard to imagine Grey’s Anatomy without her, a minor role in Season 19 could be positive for the show’s future. While many involved with the series have said it will end when Pompeo is ready, it’s likely that ABC is using season 19 as a test of sorts. If viewers like the new interns and likely an increase in the stories of existing characters, it’s possible that it will convince the network and the creative team that Grey’s Anatomy can still work without Pompeo.

Of course, the actor’s reduced role in Season 19 could have another effect as well – with some well-deserved time away from the series and the ability to pursue other creative projects, it’s possible that Pompeo is more apt to return for a potential. Grey’s Anatomy season 20, either for a certain number of episodes or even the full season. As Drew notes, Pompeo has clearly left one foot in the series’ door, so she’s not quite ready to say goodbye to her just yet. While Grey’s AnatomyHer future remains a mystery, it’s nice to see that Pompeo has the support of one of her former co-stars.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premieres Thursday, October 6 at 9 pm EST on ABC.

Source: Us Weekly