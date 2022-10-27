Grupo The Football is the favorite, has a proposal on the table, pleases and could be the controller of Atlético’s SAF

You will read in the text – The name of the favorite; know about the proposal; current modeling conditions; the future and how the Rooster can pay the bills; the possibilities of SAF contributions.

By: Betinho Marques

It is well known that the SAF do Galo has been systematically advancing towards an outcome. At the moment, the club has three groups more engaged in the process, but so far the name of the top favorite was not known.

Recently, Fenway and even the PSG investor were raised, but it was all platonic love, that is, unrequited love. Even on Thursday night (26), according to the journalist Luiz Felipe Costa, of Portal Deus me Dibre, a real name appeared for the first time, the The Football Coled by Peter Grieve.

Grieve bought a football team in Zimbabwe in 2009, Bantu Robers and managed it until 2017. During that period, the African club played in the top flight for four seasons and their best position was 9th place.

Proposal on the table

According to what was found by the FG, the The Football Co has already put a proposal on the table and Atletico is very pleased. Despite this, the modeling process continues and Galo is still open to new proposals, and there may be changes in the scenario.

The conditions and modeling

As published last week by Itatiaia, through journalists Henrique André and Cláudio Rezende and confirmed by the FG, the values ​​of SAF do Galo would be around R$ 1 billion in its first moment.

In modeling, Atlético would have the following perspective:

1 – Between 50 and 60% for the controller for around R$ 850 million.

2 – Around 10% for supporters to convert the credits from the contributions (loans) into shares, totaling around R$ 150 million.

3 – Between 30 and 40% would be kept in the Association, excluding at first the CT do Galo and the MRV Arena.

What would the future be like and paying the bills

In a didactic way only, with rounded and even coarse numbers, one of the possibilities of the club is:

1 – Deduct, with the money from Shopping Diamond Mall, BRL 400 million in onerous debts (banks and financial institutions) from total liabilities, which total around BRL 1.4 billion.

2 – From there, Galo’s debt would be around R$ 1 billion, distributed in:

a) R$ 300 million of taxes that are equated and must not be paid in advance, since the interest is low.

b) R$ 200 million remaining in onerous debts (banks and financial institutions).

c) R$500 million related to other debts: acquisition of athletes, debts with agents and miscellaneous residual debts.

Considering the above, Atlético would probably not pay the taxes in advance, letter a of the itembut would remove the letters becthat is, it would pay the rest of the onerous debts not covered by the Mall and would also settle debts owed to athletes, agents and other debts.

Opportunities for SAF to contribute to football

Considering that the SAF would be sold for BRL 1 billion, let’s recap the idea:

– R$ 150 million would possibly be in credits converted into shares for the club’s supporters (the R’s);

– R$ 850 million would be contributed by the controller, that is, the account for what is left for football would start here.

But, if in the remaining debt, which will be paid in the design of the SAF, which is the model desired by current managers, more or less, the account would be:

1. Controller = R$850 million.

2. Debt to be paid immediately = approximately R$700 million.

3. Initial balance to invest in football = R$ 150 million – It is necessary to know how much of this amount would be contributed per season and when there would be new contributions or new investments.

As widely reported by FalaGalo, the possibility of advancing the SAF increases every day. However, the end of the Brasileirão and the advent of the World Cup interfere in the appreciation of the subject in the face of priorities and scarcity of dates. The name of the winning investor fund should be defined later this year, but the Board’s consideration may take place in early 2023. The Football Co it is ahead, it pleases, but the possibilities are not yet exhausted.

Observation: the numbers on Atlético’s debts, for understanding, were didactically rounded. More than that, without knowledge of the current financial documents and their evolution, the analysis and numbers exposed in the text are compositions of research that may have inaccuracies, but serve as a guideline on the club’s destiny and how the current destination of the club’s resources is thought. SAF Rooster.

Note 2: there is no consolidated or absolute truth in the process, there are many possibilities and information being exchanged. Therefore, the next FalaGalo content can add or discard situations, following the evolutionary flow of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol that Atlético did not close, much less sold out.