guys | The sophisticated style of actress Alexandra Daddario

The actress was present at the “Academy Museum Gala”, at the 2022 Film Academy Museum and was dazzled by the choice of clothing for the occasion. Alexandra Daddario bet on a voluminous white dress, with a full skirt and a V deep, full of sparkles. The piece, in a bridal design with pockets, belongs to the spring/summer 2022 collection by Dior.

On another occasion, the 36-year-old actress was again praised by critics for using, to parade in red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, a handmade model with an asymmetrical neckline, a dress also by Dior Haute Couture, made in tulle. The transparency gave sensuality to the beige piece, embroidered with small crystals and pearls throughout the entire dress.

Now for the last luxury fashion show maison event, held in September to present the new proposals for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, Alexandra Daddario, who is the brand ambassador, dressed for the occasion in a suit made up of high-waisted black pants and an embroidered blazer. short cut, bullfighter style.

In a dress that celebrates the glamorous 20s, the actress debuted as a guest in one of the after parties of the Oscars with a piece signed by Carolina Herrera. With a long black dress with a deep transparent neckline covered with sparkles and long sleeves, the actress’s sophisticated style was complemented with diamond pendant earrings, which stood out due to the actress’s choice of hairstyle, who wore her hair in a high bun.

