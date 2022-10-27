Harrison Ford will be the new MCU General Ross

Now it’s official!

After several rumors about his lineup, Harrison Ford was officially confirmed as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross by THR. The actor will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: New World Orderwhich will bring Anthony Mackie as a protagonist. Originally, General Ross was played by William Hurt, who passed away earlier this year.

Harrison Ford needs no introduction. The actor was forever known for playing Han Solo in the franchise. Star Warsand for starring in the saga Indiana Jones. On his resume, Ford also has Blade Runner, The Incredible Story of Adaline, The Fugitive and The witness.

Also according to THR, Ford will return as Ross in Thunderbolts, a team he has an important relationship with in the comics. In the MCU, the group will feature Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), red guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), the American agent (Wyatt Russell), the Coach (Olga Kurylenko) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

There’s no word yet on what role Ross will play in Captain America 4.

Captain America: New World Order must connect with the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which worked on the dilemmas and impact of Sam Wilson, a black man, taking on the greatest American symbol. However, further details about the film’s plot are still being kept under wraps.

Who signs the script of the film is Malcolm Spellmancreator of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Dalan Musson. The direction is with Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

In addition to Ford and Mackie, the cast also includes Tim Blake Nelson, who will return as Leader (in The incredible Hulk), Danny Ramirez in the role of Joaquin Torreswhich will be the new Hawkand Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Captain America: New World Order debut in May 3, 2024.

