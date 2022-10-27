Harry Potter | Daniel Radcliffe says which director was his biggest influence on the franchise

In an interview with GQ, Daniel Radcliffe named Chris Columbus the most influential director of the Harry Potter franchise.

The filmmaker was responsible for the first two chapters of the saga, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

“I am incredibly lucky to have worked with all of them. But I think the most influential director, for me, was Chris Columbus.”

“When Chris came to the studios for the 20th anniversary reunion, people would run up to him to see him because it had been so long.”

“These people remembered him, and he also remembered each of these people. These teams would have followed Chris Columbus through anything.”

“We loved him so much. I think your enthusiasm for being on set is very similar to mine. I love my job largely because of him.”

