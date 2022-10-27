Harry Styles and Florence Pugh would have kissed on the set of the film, starting the feud with Olivia Wilde

According to the newspaper, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh would have kissed during the recording of “Don’t Worry, Honey”

This Wednesday, the 26th, the newspaper The Sun revealed that Harry Styles (28) and Florence Pugh (26) would have kissed during the filming of the movie “Do not worry, dear”where the two are protagonists of the plot.

But the real life behind the movie is introducing fans to a much more interesting plot! In addition to the (almost confirmed) rumors that Harry Styles would be dating Olivia Wildedirector and actress of the feature film, now, the week before starting the romance with the ex-wife of Jason Sudeikiswho left the protagonist of Ted Lasso to be with the British, would have kissed Florence, during the recordings of the film.

According to a source account for the tabloid, the “chemistry” between Harry and Florence would have fueled the tension between her and Olivia, being the trigger for disagreements between the artists. “Harry and Florence had chemistry from the start, which translated incredibly well on screen. One night, they kind of had an intense kiss, all very lively and fun, and that was it.”said the witness.

“This was being gossiped about by some members of the production, otherwise no one would know. Harry was pretty single at the time, and Florence had split from Zach Braff, though she kept the split a secret to – ironically – avoid the headlines.”continued the source.

But he makes it clear that at the time the two were free and unencumbered, until Harry actually got close to Olivia Wilde. “There was no betrayal or bad behavior from anyone. However, later on, Harry and Olivia started spending more time together – hanging out at cafes, hanging out in each other’s trailers, and sharing some small intimacies of the routine.”, said. In addition, he said that Florence would have been upset by the photos of Styles and Wilde holding hands that were emerging.

The feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh was evident during the promotion of the feature film. Pugh did not participate in the film’s promotion, missing a photo shoot at the Venice Film Festival. In addition, another point that fueled the fight were the single posts promoting the film made by Florence on her social networks.

This was one of the few posts Florence made on her social media, and one of the few events she attended to promote the film. Being the same event in which the famous theory emerged that Harry Styles would have spit on Chris Pinealso an actor in the film.

In July, Page Six said that Florence Pugh would be upset about Olivia and Harry’s romance during the filming period. At the time, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, but the relationship came to an end. “I can say that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry together on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still together with Jason when she started dating Harry”said a witness at the time.