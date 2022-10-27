He became an idol at Flamengo, does not play in Europe and Braz is keeping an eye on his situation

Player won Libertadores title with Flamengo

life is not easy Gerson in Europe. idol of Flamengowhere he won two titles in the Brazilian championshiptwo Brazilian Supercupsone South American Recopaa America’s Liberators and three state titles, the midfielder known as “Joker” by the Nação Rubro-Negra tries to regain ground in the Olympique de Marseille. But since the technician Jorge Sampaoli left the French club to return to sevillethe player lost space with the Croatian coach Igor Tudor.

“We are arranging things for him to leave in January. If it’s not important here, go to another club that values ​​it. How can a good player like him be sidelined overnight? It’s incomprehensible. We are very sad because this coach prevented my son from dreaming of a place in the squad for the world Cup,” said Gerson’s father.

Gerson was signed at the beginning of last European season by 25 million euros, around BRL 131 million at the current priceand more than double the price that Flamengo paid to get him out of Roma in 2019 (11.8 million euros). Flamengo’s fans had already passed on the situation before, and the vice president of football of rubro-negro, Marcos Brazis aware of the situation and does not rule out repatriating the former number 8 of Mengão.

Idol of the Nation

Revealed by rival Fluminense, Gerson landed in Gávea in 2019, becoming an idol immediately, winning several titles and scoring important goals with Manto Sagrado. While “Joker” decides his future, Mengão goes to the field for Brazilian championship. This Tuesday, the team of Dorival Junior receives the saints at the Maracanãin the last game before the final of the Copa Libertadores of Americaagainst Atletico-PR.