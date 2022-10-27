He catches everyone but falls in love with an intriguing girl in very good romance movie

Foolproof love is a comedy and romance film, released in 2011 that has a strong cast and is well hidden in the catalog of HBO Max.

If you are looking for a really good movie to watch today, you like light and passionate movies, and you want something that holds you until the end, this is definitely the right choice.

In the film, Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is in his early forties and leads a perfect life, with a good job, kids, and a marriage to his high school sweetheart Emily (Julianne Moore).

Until, when he finds out that Emily is cheating on him and wants a divorce, his life completely collapses.

Forced to return to the world of singles, he faces the usual difficulties of those who no longer know how to behave to approach a woman. That’s when Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a friend who happens to give you some tips.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

The cast has Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone.

Foolproof love is available on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!