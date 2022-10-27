“He will play in…”; Luan’s future has a last-minute turnaround and the decision reaches Corinthians

Corinthians fans are anxious to know the future of coach Vítor Pereira. The presenter of the program Donos da Bola, Craque Neto, brought an exclusive that the Portuguese would not stay. The coach neither confirmed nor said that it was not true. The silence already makes the people of Timão believe that he is really leaving.

The president Duilio Monteiro Alves He always showed great confidence in the work of Vítor Pereira and even offered a contract renewal, but the commander never showed 100% certainty that he would stay, the family side is something that has been weighing in and many Corinthians councilors are already asking for a move to bring in a replacement.

This Wednesday (26), the UOL Esporte portal brought information that will make Fiel stand on end. luan, loaned to Santos, should be returned as soon as the Brazilian Championship ends. The athlete fell back in prestige, “disappeared” after a few games in the starting lineup and Alvinegro Praiano did not move to have him any longer.

“Corinthians was rooting for success at Santos, but should count on Luan’s return in 2023. Peixe has preference in renewing or buying the player, but the tendency is to return him”, said an excerpt from the report by UOL Esporte.

Luan has a contract with Coringão until December 2023. The medallion receives a very high salary, something in the region of R$ 800 thousand. Corinthians leaders know that they will have a big problem to resolve the situation, given that he is completely out of Corinthians’ plans.