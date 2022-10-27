Hollywood films were once overshadowed by major scandals; remember

Hollywood is experiencing an envious season in 2022, with the debut of dozens of relevant films and series, such as Batman, Black Adam, Elvis and avatar 2. However, some of the new releases became famous for the controversies and even the scandals that preceded them, such as Do not worry, dear.

However, Olivia Wilde’s film (which rose to prominence after rumors of behind-the-scenes intrigue were revealed) isn’t the only movie production that has been overshadowed by a scandal.

In recent years, Hollywood has seen titles like Death on the Nile, Suicide Squad and bohemian rhapsody be more commented by polemics of abuse, violence and even cannibalism, promoted by its actors and producers.

death on the nile

The second film starring Agatha Christie’s famous detective, Hercule Poirot, had several big names in its cast, such as Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright.

However, to live the villain of the story, the production cast the actor Armie Hammer which was the target of a great scandal, when the film was already in its post-production. By several women, including ex-girlfriends, Hammer was accused of sexual violence, adultery, as well as fetish cannibalism.

But in addition to Hammer, Letitia Wright also made negative headlines when she retweeted a video of the American anti-vaccination movement. Even Gal Gadot fell on the lips of the people, being harshly criticized when she posted a video singing imagineby John Lennon, at the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Unlike expected, when the movie was recorded, death on the nile didn’t even come close to becoming a box office success, taking in less than half the box office of Murder on the Orient Express.

Do not worry, dear

Since it was announced, Do not worry, dear gained space on social networks, for bringing Florence Pugh and Harry Styles to its main cast. Entering acting, Styles attracted the attention of his fans to the film.

At the direction of the film is Olivia Wilde who, after many rumors, came out with her relationship with Styles. However, the relationship between director and actor is far from the film’s biggest controversy.

Behind the scenes of the production, the director would have starred in enormous discomfort by firing Shia LeBeouf, who originally would star in the plot. To Variety, Wilde claimed that the actor was fired because of his “combative energy”.

However, the mood behind the camera escalated when Florence Pugh refused to disclose Do not worry, dear on your Instagram. To make matters worse, during the red carpet of the film, Pugh and Wilde avoided each other, and the actress did not attend the press conference that day.

Finally, during the screening of the film at the Venice Film Festival, rumors that Harry Styles had spit on Chris Pine ended up sealing the film’s controversial premiere.

Bohemian Rhapsody

The biographical drama that explores the life of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the band Queen, had everything to make a big debut, as well as Hollywood history. However, behind the scenes at Fox, director Bryan Singer would steal the film.

Shortly after filming began, Singer was accused not only of knowing and facilitating Kevin Spacey’s sexual abuse, but also of committing sexual assault against several minors (via IndieWire).

However, in addition to the sex scandal, Singer would also have starred in some tense moments behind the scenes of the production, in constant conflicts with the star of the film, Rami Malek.

Although Fox fired Singer with only two weeks of shooting, Bohemian Rhapsody is still remembered and associated with the director’s scandals. will forever be tainted by your involvement.

Snow White and the hunter

In 2012, Kristen Stewart was at the height of her career, while playing the protagonist of Twilight, Bella Swan. And, between the last two films of the saga, the actress starred in Snow White and the hunter.

Though beloved by the public, Kristen was not immune to American tabloids and made the cover of several magazines when she was seen passionately hugging and fondling director Rupert Sanders (from Snow White and the hunter)

The problem? Kristen was involved with her love interest in Twilight, Robert Pattinson, and Sanders was married. Kristen and Pattinson’s affair didn’t take long to fall apart, and Snow White and the hunter gained prominence for being part of the ‘pivot’ of this separation.

