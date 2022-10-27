“Hope…”; Pablo Marí does not stay on the fence and sends the real about Flamengo de Dorival in Libertadores

Defender had a great time at Gávea and is currently on loan to Monza, from Italy

This Saturday (29), the Flamengo enters the field for the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, fighting for the title with Athletico-PR, in a duel that will be broadcast live on Star+. The team led by Dorival Júnior wants to succeed and raise another cup, being able to remember the times of Jorge Jesus, when he piled up several titles.

Currently, the defense is made up of David Luiz and Léo Pereira, who have achieved a high level of chemistry, achieving great results on the field and making the defensive sector very strong. In the last red-black conquest, those who worked in the sector were Pablo Mari, which many fans miss. In an interview with As, from Spain, the defender spoke and recalled moments in Brazil.

“AT: This Saturday, Flamengo plays the final of the Copa Libertadores. The last one he won was with you on the field:

mari: It is an unforgettable game in my football and in my personal career. I was lucky to win the championship and the Libertadores in the same week. Could not be better. I wish Flamengo all the best, I hope they win.

AT: The squad of this team is very curious, because there are veterans like Filipe Luis, Diego Ribas, David Luiz, Diego Alves or Arturo Vidal and very young players. How do these two types of people mix?

mari: Because we all speak the same language, that of football. Veterans know how to deal with these kids who have incredible projection, but don’t have the experience to be calmer or more active in decisive moments. When you make this compact, you create a great team.

AT: What is your future? What is the next step?

mari: I’m looking for some stability, it’s my turn. I’ve been traveling the world for almost ten years. Which I don’t regret, because they made me grow as a football player and as a person. But my son is already starting to be a little older. I don’t limit myself to more than a year. I’m on loan, we’ll get to the end of the season and see what happens in the summer.”

