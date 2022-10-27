Hugh Jackman is a rigid, absent father on The Son

THE Sony Pictures released this Wednesday (26) the trailer for The Sonmovie starring Hugh Jackman which hits theaters in November. In the preview, the Wolverine interpreter faces his old family and the fact that he is a absent father when his ex-wife (Laura Dern) knocks on the door asking help with child’s problems.

The entire plot revolves around Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is completely ruined when ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) resurfaces in his life with their teenage son, Nicholas (Zen). McGrath).

Disturbed, distant and angry, Nicholas has been missing school for months, and Peter will have to face his biggest problems head on. He strives to be a better parent, seeking to help the child in intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. Nicholas’ condition, however, sets the family on a dangerous course.

The Son is in the running for the 2023 Oscars and is directed by Florian Zellerwith a screenplay co-written by him and Christopher Hampton, three-time award winner. The film is inspired by a theatrical play that was a critical success and has a all-star cast in leading roles.

The film is slated to premiere in November 11th. Check out the full preview in English: