‘I expressed myself badly’; understand the case

UFC legend says he suffered knockouts in boxing training

A recent statement of Anderson Silva left combat sports fans in anguish. In an interview with ‘MMA Weekly’, the Brazilian fighter revealed that he had been knocked out twice during a preparatory sparring session for his fight with Jake Paul, scheduled for next Saturday (29). After the repercussion of the press, fans and concern presented by the Athletic Commission responsible for the duel, ‘Spider’ went public to clarify the case and ensure that he was not taken to the canvas during the activity.

Through an official statement sent by ‘ShowTime’, broadcaster of the fight, Anderson admitted that he got confused with the words because he was expressing himself in English, which is not his native language. Dand according to the website ‘TMZ Sports’, the Brazilian would have liked to have used the word knockdown and not knockout when narrating his sparring session. In addition to the misunderstanding, ‘Spider’ noted that, like his emblematic interview, the episode took place more than a month ago, in early September..

“After seeing the news and concern for me, I would like to clarify two important things. One: I didn’t get knocked out in sparring. I expressed myself poorly in that interview as I sometimes do when I give interviews in English and I also exaggerated the normal exchanges that occur in sparring. Two: this sparring session I referred to was in early September. The interview with MMA Weekly was done on the 13th of September and, for some reason, was only published this week. So, it is not recent”, highlighted Anderson.before turning their attention to the rival.

“Most importantly, my camp has been great. I’m fit and ready to fight. The only knockout people should be worried about is the one I’m about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night.”

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul meet this Saturday (29), in Arizona (USA), in a duel scheduled for eight rounds. The clash between the two is highly anticipated by fans and the specialized press, as it pits the youth and power of the youtuber against the talent and experience of the Brazilian striker.