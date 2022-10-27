‘I saw his penis a lot’

Disclosure NBA

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman, who was successful in the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, has always had a life surrounded by much controversy. His style of play, his friendships with dictators and his excesses off the court, occupied several pages in the press.

Now 61 years old, the former player decided to enter the world of entertainment for good and is participating in ‘The Surreal Life’, a program where he lives with seven other celebrities in a mansion located in Hollywood.

One of the participants is Frankie Muniz, an actor known for his role in “Malcolm in the Middle”, who made a surprising confession to Page Six.

“I’ve seen Dennis Rodman’s penis too much. Unfortunately, I’m only as tall as his attributes,” said the 5-foot-10 star, admitting she’s had this vision for much of her reality show experience.

The situation became so remarkable that, along with his co-stars, he felt the need to write a song. “We did a song about Dennis Rodman’s penis and I hope he’s on the show because it was so much fun,” he reveals.

Still in an interview, the actor spoke about the experience of living with Rodman.

“They did a great job hiding who else would be in the house. And then you walk in and you see Dennis Rodman and you think, ‘Man, I’m moving in with Dennis Rodman. This is going to be crazy. I think he is an emotional and reserved person. He has a very tough appearance, but every now and then he opens up a little and you can see why he acts the way he does. We ended up having a good relationship that I definitely didn’t expect to have. I was like, ‘I don’t like this guy.’ But in the end, we created a great bond.”