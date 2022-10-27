“I wanted to believe she was good”

Jennette McCurdy, former child actress of the series Icarly, told more details about his relationship with his mother. The 30-year-old artist released a controversial book this year titled I’m Glad My Mother Died.

Jennette shocked the public by reporting various types of abuse she suffered from her mother since childhood. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 after battling breast cancer.

According to a publication on the website Page Six, the former actress says that she defended her mother during her therapy sessions because she still did not understand that everything she did was toxic and abusive.

“Initially, when I went to therapy, my mom was still on the pedestal and every time I felt defensive right away,” she said during an interview with actress Drew Barrymore.

“I immediately said ‘well, she did it, but it’s because she’s such a good mother, it’s because she wanted me to succeed, it’s because she wanted me to have a better life,'” he added.

“I was so defensive, I didn’t realize I was at the time, but in retrospect I see that I was denying every single thing my mom did instead of just stating the reality or how I felt about it. I was more concerned with how to keep my mother beautiful than expressing my true emotional reality,” she detailed.

Jennette also reported that deep down she wanted to believe that her mother was a good person and that it took her a while to understand the harm she was doing.

In 2017, the actress left her career in the film industry and released her autobiography recounting everything she faced with her mother. Among the shocking reports, the artist said that her mother forced her to shower with her teenage brother.

