Idris Elba reveals his daughter didn’t talk to him after failing an audition for his newest film – Monet

Idris Elba with daughter Isan Elba at the launch of The Beast (2022) (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Idris Elba has revealed that his daughter didn’t speak to him for three weeks after failing an audition for his newest film. The 49-year-old English star exposed the tension between him and the young Isan Elba (20 years old) on the radio show ‘The Breakfast Club’, reports the US Magazine website.

Elba attributed her daughter’s absence from the cast of ‘The Beast’ (2022) to the “chemistry” of the two.

Actor Idris Elba in a scene from The Beast (2022) (Photo: Reproduction)

She wants to be an actress and she auditioned for the movie.” “At the end of the day it’s about chemistry. She was great, but the relationship [entre os personagens] in the movie and my relationship with her, that chemistry wasn’t appropriate for the movie, strange as it may be. My daughter didn’t speak to me for three weeks. Well, I would be a little pissed off too.”

Actor Idris Elba flanked by wife Sabrina Elba and daughter Isan Elba at the premiere of Sonic 2: The Movie (2022) in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Isan was left out of the film, but tensions with his father seem to have come to an end. She went with him to the ‘The Beast’ launch event in New York.

Isan is the result of Idris Elba’s marriage to Hanne Norgaard, between 1999 and 2003. The actor is also the father of Winston (8 years old), from his relationship with Naiyana Garth. Ellba has been married since 2019 to actress Sabrina Dhowre. Watch the trailer for ‘The Beast’ below: