In Goiás, there is one certainty. Corinthians will have a great striker in 2023. The Brazilian’s top scorer, Pedro Raul, is talking – Prisma

Same height: 1m92.



Great header, great movement.



Do the pivot, with pleasure.

opportunist

Ten years younger.





No attraction, however, for late nights.

This is the comparison that the direction of the Corinthians did with Jo.

And, with the approval of Vítor Pereira, talks are already underway to hire Pedro Raul for the 2023 season.

The Brazilian’s top scorer, with 18 goals, alongside Argentine Cano.

The player made a bold bet on his career and hit it hard.

He was already starting to stand out in the Goiás, to the surprise of the fans themselves, after a stint with Atlético Goianiense, when in the middle of the year he received a proposal from Auxerre. Pedro Raul did not want to play for the French club.





He preferred to stay at the Planalto Central club, betting that he would score more goals in the Brazilian and end up choosing where to play.

Because Goiás does not have the R$ 13 million required by Kashima Reysol for the striker who is on loan until the end of the year.

Corinthians arrived first, showed interest in the 25-year-old striker before. Atlético Mineiro, Internacional and Grêmio also liked the striker’s performance. And they closely follow the negotiation between the São Paulo club and the Japanese.





Experienced businessmen assured the blog that the deal is on the wane. Including Pedro Raul.

But all parties officially deny it.

Corinthians and the player exchange praise, but swear that nothing has yet been closed.

Pedro Raul has 25 goals in 2022.

In the 18 he scored in the Brazilian, he finished 72 times, while Cano, from Fluminense, 98.

His more than possible hiring ends with a serious problem in the Corinthians squad.

The lack of a fixed striker, to play as a pivot.

Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto don’t like to play closer to the defenders, often with their backs to the goal. Júnior Moraes, who scored just one goal, didn’t work out at Parque São Jorge.

Vítor Pereira really likes Pedro Raul’s style.

Even Tite praised the Goiás player in press conferences about the Brazilian team.

He is living the best moment of his career.

Gaucho, appeared at Cruzeiro do Rio Grande Sul, then played for Atlético Goianiense, Botafogo, Kashima Reysol, Juárez (Mexico) before Goiás.

The Goiás press assures that he would have a proposal to earn about R$ 500 thousand monthly at Corinthians.

His current salary would be R$ 120 thousand, the same as goalkeeper Tadeu.

The direction of Goiás regrets, but already assures that Pedro Raul will not stay in 2023.

And he makes it clear that he has already decided to go to a big club.

He would really be the Corinthians…



