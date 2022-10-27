Inter turns on Ceará, postpones Palmeiras title and goes to Libertadores

Internacional prevented Palmeiras from winning the anticipated title. Or at least postponed. Today (26), the team from Rio Grande do Sul came out behind, but turned against Ceará, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão, in Beira-Rio. The 2-1 victory, with goals from Edenilson and Alan Patrick, for Colorado, and Lima, for Vozão, prevented Verdão from being confirmed as champions tonight, and also guaranteed Inter a spot in the group stage of the next match. Liberators cup.

With 64 points (ten less than the leader Palmeiras, with 12 still in dispute), Mano Menezes’ team resumed the vice-leadership and can no longer lose its place in the direct vacancy group in the 2023 continental competition. the alviverde conquest, which can be confirmed in the next round.

Ceará continues its battle against the relegation zone and can finish the round in Z4. The northeast team has 34 points in the classification. Vozão can be overtaken by Atlético-GO and Cuiabá, who will face São Paulo and Avaí tomorrow, respectively.

Inter’s next match will be on Wednesday (2), against América-MG. Ceará plays on Monday (31), against Fluminense.

It went well: Alan Patrick defines

Inter had a penalty scored with the help of VAR. Edenilson would hit, but handed the ball to Alan Patrick. Cold and focused, he placed it in the angle of João Ricardo.

It was bad: Igor Gomes commits a child penalty

With less than five minutes into the game, a table on the right could even have some danger, but it wasn’t a goal. Igor Gomes, a defender who started the improvised game as a right-back, charged Lima from behind and the referee awarded a penalty. The move changed the course of the game and upset Colorado’s plans. At halftime, Mano Menezes opted for his departure.

Viral frame misses the team at the last minute

Three Inter players felt the effects of a viral picture. Bustos and Johnny left the lineup shortly before its release. Colorado even needed to call midfielder Matheus Dias to compose the reserve bench. In the warm-up, Alemão also claimed indisposition for the same reason. Thus, Mano Menezes had to start with Igor Gomes on the right, Edenilson in midfield, and Braian Romero in attack.

Inter’s game: Offensive, but creating little

It’s contradictory, but it’s true. Inter had more attacking players since the beginning of the game against Ceará, but they didn’t attack much. Although Mano Menezes opted for Wanderson, Pedro Henrique and Braian Romero as an attacking trio, there was a lack of creation in the midfield sector and all of them ended up stuck in the opposing defense. Defensively, Igor Gomes failed to commit a penalty early on, and after that Colorado still suffered in counterattacks.

With good conclusions from afar, Ceará was close to expanding the advantage conquered at the beginning of the match. In the second half, Mano played the team on the attack, saw Edenilson equalize and Alan Patrick turned the game around “no abafa”.

Ceará’s game: Early goal and speed

Ceará managed to find the goal early on. Lima was brought down by Igor Gomes at the beginning of the match and turned the penalty scored into a goal. After that, Lucho González’s team’s working hours were standard. Retreat lines, defend close to the goal and go on the counterattack. Sometimes with success in their transitions, the northeastern team threatened a lot. But his main activity became protecting João Ricardo’s goal. It worked for a while, but ended up leaking in the second half.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL 2 x 1 CEARÁ

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 34th round

Date and time: 10/26/2022 (Wednesday), at 21:45 (Brasília time)

Place: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Ramon Abati Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Eder Alexandre and Thiaggo Americano Labes (both from SC)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

yellow cards: Geovane, Luiz Otávio (CEA)

goals: Lima, from Ceará, at 5 minutes of the first half; Edenilson, from Inter, in the 20th minute of the second half; Alan Patrick, from Inter, in the 32nd minute of the second half;

INTER: Keiller; Igor Gomes (Weverton), Moledo, Vitão and Renê; Edenilson, De Pena, Wanderson (Taison), Alan Patrick (Lucas Ramos) and Pedro Henrique (Mauricio); Brian Romero (David). Technician: Mano Menezes

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba (Michel Macedo), Gabriel Lacerda, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco (Guilherme Castilho); Fernando Sobral, Geovane (Iuri Castilho), Vina and Diego Rigonato (Victor Luís); Lima and Cleber (Zé Roberto). Technician: Lucho Gonzalez