Internacional avoids the ‘end’ of the Brazilian. If it was up to Corinthians, Palmeiras would be champions – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Internacional managed to postpone the title of Palmeiras, when managing to turn the game against Ceará. Because if it were up to Corinthians, their biggest rival would be celebrating their 11th Brazilian title.

Vítor Pereira’s team played very badly against Fluminense, in the middle of the Itaquera arena. And lost by 2 to 0, goals from the Brazilian’s top scorer, the Argentine Cano. The team from Rio was much better tactically, stopped the team from São Paulo and took advantage of counterattacks in a surgical way.

Fernando Diniz was able to impose the movement and touch of the ball that he has been touting for at least six years as ‘modern football’.

But, as a matter of justice, Vítor Pereira had his plans sabotaged by injuries. Gustavo Mosquito had a meniscus tear in his right knee. And Renato Augusto had a contracture in the adductor muscle of his left thigh.

“I think the team played very well. Congratulations to my teammates, we made a great effort, it’s difficult to play here, but we managed to win”, said Cano, sharing the credit not only for the goals, but for the sensational season he is having.

In a night of great irritation, Cássio gave his summary of the game that ended the remote dream of Corinthians to be champions of Brazil.

“Fluminense is a very qualified team, it’s not from today, it’s the whole championship. We took a silly goal, in a dead ball that we knew they had, to hit fast. we competed, but it’s a very tidy team. Then they were happy with a kick and we couldn’t react”, he vented.

Meanwhile, in Porto Alegre, Internacional showed a lot of nervousness. He fought hard for Palmeiras not to be champion with a bad result against Ceará, a team threatened with relegation.

The suffering in Porto Alegre was enormous since the beginning of the game, when Igor Gomes gave Bruno Pacheco a child penalty. Lima charged with confidence and scored 1 to 0 for the northeastern club.





Tension dominated Beira-Rio. Because Internacional launched itself into the attack and opened up space for counter-coups from Ceará. It was a very exciting match.

In the second half, Mano advanced his team once and for all. He pressured the Ceará team that showed fatigue. Until Edenílson took advantage of a cross by De Pena, in the 19th minute, which passed through the defense. 1 to 1.

Internacional moved once and for all to the pressure, to the search for a comeback.

That’s when Moledo gave a strong kick and the ball exploded in Luiz Otávio’s arm. A lot of pressure. And the penalty was scored by Ramon Abatti Abel, confirmed by VAR.

Alan Patrick hit with conviction and scored 2 to 1, in the 32nd minute.





From there, Argentine coach Lucho González advanced his team, looking for a tie. Inter retreated to secure the result.

He suffered, but kept the Brazilian alive, with a mathematical chance of taking the title from Palmeiras.

Because if it was up to Corinthians, the Brazilian would be defined yesterday.

With the title for Palmeiras.

For Abel Ferreira’s team to be champion, it is enough to win next Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, against Fortaleza.

And the fight for the Brazilian title ends…