iOS 16.2 Will Bring Sleep Tracking Widget on Lock Screen » iPhone Blog

The first beta of iOS 16.2 reveals that Apple is planning to make health information more accessible on the iPhone’s locked screen. And the first to go into testing is a sleep tracking widget from the Health app.

Sleep

In the first beta, it is already possible to include a Sleep widget on the locked screen, which shows the last records made regarding the user’s night’s sleep. This monitoring is done either by specialized apps or by an Apple Watch.

There are two widget options. One shows a collection of graphs from the last seven nights of sleep data and the other shows a more detailed view of the previous night.

The 9to5mac website also discovered in the beta code that the company intends to offer a widget for the medication remindersa feature that was included in iOS 16 and that helps users who are following medical treatments remember to take their medication at the right time.

But at the moment, this medicine widget is not available for use.

The beta so far has revealed that iOS 16.2 will bring an app House built on an all-new platform, plus a way to let Apple know when an emergency call is activated without it being needed. Also launches the app freeform to help with collaborative work in study or work groups.