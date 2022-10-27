iOS/iPadOS 16.2 will have new features in the Home app, Stage Manager and more! [atualizado]

THE apple released, yesterday, the first beta versions of iOS 16.2of iPadOS 16.2of macOS Ventura 13.1of watchOS 9.2 It’s from tvOS 16.2 for developers, introducing even more promised new features for the systems.

We will see below, therefore, the news and improvements that arrived with the new test versions.

Home App

iOS/iPadOS 16.2 will have a new architecture for the Home app (home), which Apple claims to be “more efficient and reliable”, according to the MacRumors.

It’s important to note that the HomePod must be running Software 16.2 to be compatible with the new architecture — and most likely Apple TVs will need to be running tvOS 16.2 as well.

app freeform

First introduced at WWDC22, the new cross-platform collaboration app freeform will arrive with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, according to the Macworld. It will allow users to work in a shared digital space without worrying about layouts and page sizes.

You can use the freeform to take notes, share files, insert photos and videos, and more. Apple will also let you start work on a FaceTime call, and you’ll be able to see live updates on documents in the Messages app (messages).

According to Federico Viticci, from the MacStoriesthe app is already well polished:

On the other hand, Freeform is already pretty incredible. First beta and it’s already super polished. The sense of direct manipulation to drag and drop all kinds of content (links, images, text, documents, etc.) is perfect for the iPad. I think I’m going to use this a lot. pic.twitter.com/jzCnECkYBt — Federico Viticci (@viticci) October 25, 2022

Stage Manager

With iPadOS 16.2, the Visual Organizer feature (Stage Manager) on iPads (Air/Pro) with M1 and M2 chips can be used with external monitors again, as announced by AppleInsider. This is a feature that Apple removed in the first version of the system.

With support for external displays, the ‌Stage Manager‌ will support up to eight apps for multitasking, instead of four when on the iPad itself.

The problem is that, according to Viticci (who has been testing the Stage Manager since the first versions), the feature still has a lot of problems…

Tried Stage Manager on iPadOS 16.2 beta 1. You know the drill: – Windows still randomly cover the dock

– Magic Keyboard still not working for me with QuickType enabled

– External display features unchanged from earlier betas

– I got this after 2 minutes: pic.twitter.com/1jkHJuw2nu — Federico Viticci (@viticci) October 25, 2022

Emergency SOS

If you accidentally trigger Emergency SOS on your iPhone in iOS 16.2, Apple will ask you to submit a report explaining the situation — likely as a way to reduce the feature’s false alerts, as seen by 9to5Mac.

New iOS 16.2 accidental emergency call reporting feature, I accidentally triggered emergency SOS and the police 👮‍♂️ really ended up at my house. 😳

Crab

With tvOS 16.2, users will be able to activate a new feature of Siri to recognize the voice of different people, something that had already been announced by Apple. The feature will allow you to link your registered iPhone voice profile to Apple TV, enabling the virtual assistant to understand who is making the requests, as noted by iMore.

Here’s the setup process on iOS 16.2 Still plenty of questions to be answered. Unfortunately the feature doesn’t seem to be fully functional as of beta 1. pic.twitter.com/e7x80SAb63 — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 25, 2022

Also, once your Apple TV is set up with the feature, the setting will extend to other devices in your home, as Apple explained:

If your Apple TV is in your home or added to your home later, your Siri voice profile from your iPhone will be associated with your home so Siri can recognize your voice on this Apple TV and any Siri-enabled device.

Live Activities

Announced with iOS 16, but only available with iOS 16.1, Live Activities (Live Activities) allow you to view app updates/information directly from the lock screen — and according to code from the first iOS 16.2 beta, Apple will provide users with an option for “More frequent updates”, although the tweak could consume more iPhone battery life. quickly, as announced by the 9to5Mac.

In addition, the new trial version also integrates Live Activities with sports games through the Apple TV app. So, during a football match, for example, the feature will show the score updated in real time.

other news

A little more punctually, iOS/iPadOS 16.2 also has the following features:

Safari : provides an option to avoid hiding your IP address from individual websites.

: provides an option to avoid hiding your IP address from individual websites. shortcuts : There is a new action in the iOS 16.2 Shortcut app to manage locked screens.

: There is a new action in the iOS 16.2 Shortcut app to manage locked screens. ProMotion : SwiftUI animated layout changes will support a 120Hz refresh rate on supported devices.

: SwiftUI animated layout changes will support a 120Hz refresh rate on supported devices. Software update: Apple has made a small tweak to the updates section so the text for the installed software version is now more visible.

We’ll see what other new/improvements will come with the next test builds. 😉

update, by Eduardo Marques10/26/2022 at 19:05

iOS 16.2 beta also came with a new widget for the lock screen related to the system’s Sleep feature.

Like it, you can easily view your sleep information (stored in the Health app, captured by your Apple Watch or even your iPhone).

There are two options:

Total time spent in bed and bars showing sleep quality;

Total time spent in bed, including the time you went to bed and when you got up.

via MacRumors