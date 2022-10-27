iPhone 14 Pro: all about price, data sheet and launch | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro is Apple’s new premium cell phone. The evolution of the iPhone 13 Pro has a technical file full of features, such as the new form of interaction in the notch, called dynamic island; a triple camera array that takes photos up to 48 MP; and the new A16 Bionic processor. In the following lines, learn all about the apple company’s bet to conquer new users.

The launch has a suggested price from R$ 9,499 in Brazil. However, the 128 GB version can already be found for R$ 8,549 with cash payment on Amazon, a reduction of R$ 950. Apple fans have four color options: deep purple, gold, silver and space black. .

iPhone 14 Pro datasheet

Screen Size: 6.1 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2556 x 1179 pixels)

Display Panel: Super Retina XDR Display

Main camera: triple, 48, 12 and 12 MP

Front camera: 12 MP

System: iOS 16

Processor: A16 Bionic

RAM: 6 GB (estimate)

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Memory card: not supported

Battery capacity: 3,200 mAh (estimate)

Telephony: Dual SIM (eSIM and nano SIM)

Weight: 206 grams

Colors: deep purple, gold, silver and space black

Announcement: September 2022

Release: October 2022

Launch price in Brazil: from R$9,499

Current price: from BRL 8,549

iPhone 14 Pro interactive notch with music section and side-by-side timer

The screen of the iPhone 14 Pro has 6.1 inches, Full HD+ resolution (2556 x 1179 pixels) and 460 pixels per inch (ppi). The highlight of the display, in turn, is the 120 Hz refresh rate, combined with Super Retina XDR Display technology. In practice, it should enable an experience with brighter, sharper and more natural images and an efficient transition between one image and another.

Another novelty is the always-on display (Always On Display in English), which is always available with information such as time and music player. It is worth noting an exclusive feature of the Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max lines, the new notch called Dynamic Island. It will allow a new way of interaction by showing icons, expanding and interacting according to usage. O TechTudo loved the novelty in the first tests, made in the United States.

As for aesthetics, the design of the device has a more square structure, with flattened sides. The look is reminiscent of past generations, like the iPhone 5. On the back there is a prominent square that houses the three cameras.

iPhone 14 Pro has 48 MP on the main camera

The iPhone 14 Pro has a triple camera on the back. The leap over the iPhone 13 Pro is in the main camera, which registers four times more pixels. In summary, the set looks like this:

48 MP main and ƒ/1.8 aperture

Ultra wide 12 MP and ƒ/2.2 aperture

12 MP telephoto lens and ƒ/2.8 aperture

12 MP front and ƒ/1.9 aperture

The new Pro lineup now has novelties such as quad-pixel technology, in which it is possible to combine four pixels into one. This means that the user can optimize the storage of photographs, which come out with 12 MP. The tool also helps to achieve greater sharpness in dark environments.

It is worth noting that the new iPhone Pro gained a larger sensor. The user should notice differences because the model is able to capture 38% more light in video and photographs, according to the manufacturer. Apple brings the latest technology with optical sensor-shift image stabilization to smooth motion capture.

In Cinema mode, the manufacturer has features that guarantee quality video captures. Overall, recordings are done in 4K at 60, 30, 25 or 24 fps (frames per second) in line with HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Also, when the user uses the flash, he will have the possibility to have 10% more brightness.

performance and storage

Apple took advantage of the launch of the iPhone 14 to debut a new processor. The Pro and Pro Max versions feature the A16 Bionic, with a six-core CPU (two high-performance and four energy-efficient) and a five-core GPU. According to the manufacturer, the new chip should achieve a performance 60% better than competitors on the market.

Timer control from the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro

Although Apple is not used to disclosing information about the RAM memory of devices, it is estimated that the Pro version brings 6 GB, according to benchmark tests. The cell phone adopts LPDDR 5 standard, which is faster in data transmission.

The new version of the iPhone starts with 128 GB of capacity and still brings the possibility of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It is worth remembering that the company does not provide support for memory cards, which excludes the possibility of expansion.

iPhone 14 Pro Gold features 20W fast charging

The iPhone 14 Pro has an estimated battery value of 3,200 mAh, according to the specialized portal GSM Arena. This capability allows the user up to 23 hours of video playback, the limit of 20 hours of video streaming and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

The device supports 20W fast charging. This means that it is possible to take the models’ battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. The manufacturer does not provide a charger in the phone case. The provision also supports wireless charging via MagSafe, whose power reaches 15W.

Pill-shaped notch of iPhone 14 Pro

The new iPhone leaves the factory with iOS 16, the latest released by Apple. The lock screen has been completely redesigned. The new standard was designed for the customization of the device’s control center. In addition, the software allows access to new features such as the Lockdown Mode feature, which reinforces data privacy for potential victims of attack, such as public figures and journalists.

iPhone 14 Pro cameras bring three times optical zoom

The iPhone Pro mentions in its datasheet an exclusive function of this new generation of Apple devices: from now on, it will be possible to send an emergency SOS from contact with satellites. For now, the technology does not work in Brazil and there is no release date.

The new generation also offers the Car Accident Detection system, which performed well in tests carried out by a video channel. The feature can call the emergency service by identifying situations such as car crashes.

Another plus point of the iPhone 14 Pro is access to the 5G network, which has been available on Apple products for a few years now. The new mobile internet is present in some of the main Brazilian cities and can reach speeds 50 times greater than 4G.

The iPhone 14 Pro has Bluetooth 5.3, faster than the Bluetooth 5.0 version seen in other generations. It is also worth mentioning the NFC technology, which allows you to make payments by approximation without needing a card to carry out the procedure; Wi-Fi 6; and Face ID, which allows face unlocking of the phone.

Various colors of the iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro was launched in Brazil in October 2022 with prices starting at R$9,499. Currently, the phone can be found for R$ 8,549 on the Amazon website.

