Iranian security forces fire on protesters in front of Mahsa Amini’s tomb

Nearly 2,000 people gathered at the cemetery on Wednesday to mark 40 days of protests and the end of the country’s traditional mourning period.

UGC / AFP

Demonstrations against the death of Mahsa Amini have lasted more than a month



security forces of Will on Wednesday, the 26th, they shot demonstrators protesting in the hometown of Masha Amini, where thousands of people attended the tribute to the young Kurd after the 40-day period of mourning. “Security forces fired tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square in Saqez,” human rights group Hengaw, which is based in Saqez, said on Twitter. Norway. Amini, 22, died on 16 September after being detained three days earlier by morality police when she was visiting Tehran with her brother. She was accused of allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code, which requires women to wear a veil. Protesters were gathered at the Iranian Kurdistan cemetery, where the young Mahsa Amini was buried. “Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator” were some of the phrases shouted by hundreds of women and men gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, according to videos posted on social media.

The young woman’s death sparked a wave of protests across the country, led by women who defy the authorities and burn their veils. This Wednesday, Amini’s death completes 40 days, which marks the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran. According to human rights activists, security forces warned the girl’s parents not to organize any ceremonies, not even in front of the grave, and threatened the couple’s son. Despite the threats, groups of people began to walk, in vehicles and motorcycles, towards the cemetery while clapping and screaming, according to images published by Hengaw. Nearly two people gathered at the cemetery, which is eight kilometers from the center of Saqez, according to the Iranian news agency Fars. “This is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be overthrown,” shouted some protesters in reference to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The repression of protests in the country caused at least 141 deaths, including children, according to an updated balance sheet by the NGO Iran Humans Rights (IHR). Several protesters were detained, including university professors, journalists and celebrities. According to Amnesty International, 23 children died in the repression of the protests. The IHR cites 29 minors killed. This Wednesday, the government of Iran announced sanctions against people, institutions and media in the European Union, in response to the sanctions imposed by Brussels against Iranian authorities and against the moral police due to the repression.

*With information from AFP