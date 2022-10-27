“It’s not going to Galo, it’s coming to the Vulture’s Nest”; Mengão ‘outruns’ Rodrigo Caetano and sends 1st signing for 2023

O Flamengo is anticipating planning for the next season. The vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, is the “guy” to assemble the squad and he has already said that he will seek specific signings aimed at 2023. The group is considered very good, but it needs some adjustments to stay still. best.

Mengão is a club that every player would like to play for, it is well structured, rich and also seeks all titles every season. It is in this context that CRF is very close to overcoming rivals in hiring a midfielder, who arrives with a big bet status and, it seems, will have room to play in the 2023 Carioca Championship.

It’s the midfielder Wallisson, highlight of Ponte Preta. He is 25 years old and has been shining with the “Macaca” shirt. Atlético-MG, through Rodrigo Caetano, also entered the dispute strongly, but it is Mengão that is very close to confirming his hiring. there is already one verbal agreement between the athlete and the red-black leaders.

He will receive a much higher salary than he receives at Ponte Preta, something that ranges from R$50 to R$65 thousand per month. Inter was also another interested party, but Colorado interest cooled down after Flamengo “arrived together” to close with the steering wheel. The idea is to announce it as soon as possible and the athlete will already arrive to do the pre-season in 2023.

The trend is for the signing of the contract to be carried out in the coming weeks. Flamengo will pay an amount – not yet disclosed – to Ponte Preta. The player, very coveted in the market, apparently, is not going to the Rooster, he is arriving at Ninho do Urubu.