Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer, actor criticizes Kanye West for his anti-Semitic statements

Jennifer Aniston supported her co-star from FriendsDavid Schwimmer, criticizing rapper Kanye West for his anti-Semitic tweets. On Saturday, October 8, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote in a deleted tweet: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to deal a mortal blow to the Jewish people.” He added: “The funny thing is I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are also Jewish. You tricked me and tried to block anyone who opposed your agenda.” On Tuesday, October 11, Schwimmer shared his thoughts on how “anti-Semitism is on the rise globally.” “Jews make up just 2.4% of the US population, yet they are victims of over 60% of all religious hate crimes,” he wrote in an Instagram post. The 55-year-old actor has condemned West for his recent anti-Semitic remarks, calling him “intolerant”. “Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no doubt he’s a fanatic,” Schwimmer said. “His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words differently and defend him, guess what? Are you racist”. “If we don’t criticize someone as influential as Kanye for his divisive, ignorant and anti-Semitic words, then we are complicit. Silence is complicity. The Independent contacted Ye’s representatives for comment. Other personalities who have condemned West for his remarks include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo. “There is no place in this country or the world for anti-Semitism,” the AOC wrote in a tweet late Sunday. “It is important to see how harmful and dangerous Kanye’s words are, not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters and brothers, but also to our collective society at large. we must reject it [emoji de basura] wherever we see it.” John Legend, a longtime friend of West’s, also strongly criticized his comments. “Strange how all these ‘free and independent thinkers’ always end up as old school racists and anti-Semitics,” the musician wrote on Twitter.

