Jesse Williams joins the cast of Only Murders In The Building

After a stint in the theater, which earned him a Tony Award nomination, American actor Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) has joined the cast of the third season of the comedy/thriller series Only Murders In The Building on the streaming platform StarPlus.

According to Deadline, the character of Jesse Williams will be a documentary filmmaker who has a particular interest in the characters of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short).

”In a building with absolute legends of comedy. Yes, I want to go there. ”celebrated Jesse Williams in a post on his Instagram.

Only Murders In The Building is a comedy and suspense series that has in the main cast great names of American cinema such as Martin Short (Three Amigos) and Steve Martin (The Father of the Bride) acting alongside the iconic actress and singer Selena Gomez (The Dead Don’t Die). The plot of the series tells the story of three characters who develop an unusual friendship and decide to investigate a mysterious murder case in the building where they live in New York.

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building. (Playback/Instagram)

Released in 2021, the series is a critical success and much loved by fans. On the movie and series review website Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a 100% approval from the specialized critics, the second stands firm with 98%. In the year 2022, Only Murders In The Building received 17 Emmy nominations but only won three.

Jesse Williams will join Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Amy Ryan (The Office), Jane Lynch (Glee) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) as part of the series’ supporting cast. Comedian Amy Schumer and singer Sting have also made cameo appearances throughout the two seasons.

Known for playing Dr. Jackson in Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams has also participated in the series Little Fires Everywhere (2020) and in films like The Cabin (2012), Money in Play (2016) and Secret Headquarters (2022.).

Featured photo: Jesse Williams. (Reproduction/BANG Showbiz)