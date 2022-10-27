Kojima Productions Deems Next Game a “New Medium”

The next game from Kojima Productions is in development to revolutionize the gaming market. According to the head of the studio, the title promises to introduce a “new medium” and has a cinematic feel with the potential to surprise fans.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kojima said he had wanted to make this game “for years”. At the moment, the game is beyond the experimental scope and is apparently one of two projects in development by the studio – alongside a probable Death Stranding 2.

“You can have successful experiments, but there’s a long distance between an experiment and a place where it’s something that becomes part of everyday use,” he commented, without offering much information. It is possible to assume that this is the alleged Overdose, according to rumors shared by insider Tom Henderson.

The title would be “as a new medium” and, as with Metal Gear and Death Stranding, it is in production using high-end filming techniques. “If this is successful, it will change things – not just in the games industry, but also in the film industry,” adds Kojima.

Kojima Productions confirms Elle Fanning in the next game

After starting a mysterious campaign on the official website, Kojima Productions has confirmed that actress Elle Fanning will be the star of their next game. There are currently no further details on the Hollywood star’s role, but discussions with Hideo Kojima are already underway. Click here to learn more.

