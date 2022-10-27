Kojima says his new game will change the industry

Hideo Kojima believes his next game will change the industry. Known as responsible for revolutionizing the way stories are told in games since the very first Metal Gear Solid, the director seems excited about the successor to Death Stranding.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kojima said that this upcoming project “is almost like new media” and, if successful, “will change things not just in the games industry but in the movie industry as well.” In his words, it is something that only became viable with current technology.

“You can have successful experiments, but there’s a long distance between an experiment and a place where it’s something that becomes part of everyday use,” Kojima said during the interview. For now, there are no tips on how this new game or this new experience will work.

In the latest revelation regarding Kojima’s upcoming project, actress Elle Fanning has been confirmed as one of the confirmed names. The caption accompanying the image, first released by presenter Geoff Keighley, read only the following: “Where am I?”

A Hideo Kojima Game ❌ Elle Fanning Elle, welcome to the Kojimaverse!https://t.co/a6JTpYNaOC pic.twitter.com/FKniAhZB6w — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 7, 2022

Hideo Kojima’s most recent game was Death Stranding. In the game, players control Sam Bridges, a delivery man who faces all kinds of dangers to make sure the world keeps running. The story, as we go along, proves to be much more complex than it first appears.

READ MORE

More actors and actresses are expected to be revealed for Kojima’s next project in the near future. After all, he seems to have latched onto the idea of ​​using household names to bring more acting value to the games themselves. Fans of the legendary director’s work can only wait.

Hey, listen! Come and subscribe to the channel The Enemy on Youtube. Also follow on Twitch, twitterFacebook and on TikTok.