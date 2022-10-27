LGBT+ marriage becomes legal throughout Mexico

posted on 10/27/2022 14:17



(credit: AFP / ATTILA KISBENEDEK)

Same-sex marriage was approved on Wednesday night (10/25) by the Congress of Tamaulipas, in northern Mexico. This is the last of the 32 Mexican federative entities to legalize same-sex unions. With cries of “Yes, you can!”, demonstrators in favor of reforming the state Civil Code celebrated the result of the vote, which ended with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and one abstention.





The session took place amid songs and screams from groups defending opposing sides. They gathered on the balcony of the plenary. At times, the movement interrupted the discussion and forced the parliamentarians to move to another room to end the debate.

The deputy Nancy Ruíz Martínez, promoter of the legislative proposal, stressed that it is a struggle of years that cost tears, effort and pain to people who at some point were excluded. “Now, from this highest rostrum, I reiterate: there are no people of first or second class, all people must enjoy this right”, stressed the parliamentarian.

In addition to Tamaulipas, the Congress of Guerrero, in southern Mexico, had also approved a similar reform 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday (24/10). Two days ago, the Tabasco Congress also approved reforms for equal marriage and, on October 11, the State of Mexico became the 29th entity to approve same-sex unions.

