Lily Collins Stars in Netflix Thriller Movie Packed with Twists; meet!

Whose luck? (windfall) it’s a suspense of Netflix released in 2022 and starring Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins and Jason Segel.

The plot follows a man (Segel) who invades the holiday home of a wealthy couple (Plemons and Collins), just as they show up for the stay, leading him to a sudden decision to take the couple hostage in an attempt to get more money out of them.

Charlie McDowell (The One I Love) directs the film written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven, Sleepy Hollow) and Justin Lader (The Discovery) based on a story by McDowell and Segel.

The movie was shot during the height of the pandemic, so we basically only have these characters. The plot is full of twists and has a surprising ending.

See the trailer:

