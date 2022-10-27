Loss with closed borders reaches R$ 111 million

Brazil’s border with Bolivia, through Corumbá, is closed due to a demonstration in the neighboring country

Bolivians want a postponement of the Census and have blocked several points in the neighboring country. (Photo: El Deber)

Brazil’s border with Bolivia, through Corumbá, 428 kilometers from Campo Grande, remains closed for the sixth day in a row. Setlog Pantanal (Union of Cargo Transport and Logistics Companies) estimates a loss of approximately R$ 111,090,000, considering all the logic related to the transport of products.

According to the union’s president, Lourival Junior, the daily deficit is approximately US$ 5 thousand per vehicle, the equivalent of R$ 26,240, according to the current exchange rate of the US currency. According to Lourival, because there are hundreds of trucks stopped, the total damage would already accumulate millions, over almost a week of demonstration.

“We have around 600 trucks stopped. There is an average of U$ 5 thousand per day for each truck stopped, covering the entire logistics chain – exporter, carrier, dispatcher, self-employed driver, importer, Bolivian customs and even the consumer”.

Of the amount stopped, 200 are on the Corumbá side and the rest on Puerto Quijarro. Vehicles transport various products, such as fertilizers, iron or ceramics.

civic par – The mobilization takes place on the Bolivian side, where the population demands the anticipation of the Demographic Census by one year, scheduled for 2024. Puerto Quijarro is in the department of Santa Cruz. The last survey was carried out more than a decade ago, which has an impact on the distribution of resources and seats in Congress.

So far, at least one person has died during the clash between Bolivians who are against and in favor of the act. According to the Bolivian newspaper El Deber, the victim was Julio Pablo Taborga, better known as “Viborita”, a resident of Arroyo Concepción. Yesterday morning, about 4,000 people from the civic committee of the Germán Busch province demonstrated.

The objective is for the government of Luis Arce (MAS) to anticipate the Demographic Census until June 2023. According to the Diário Corumbaense, the head of Customs at the Federal Revenue, Erivelton Moyses Torrico Alencar, 85% of exports from the Brazilian Midwest leave through Corumbá and this closure prevents the flow of goods.

This is the third “civic stop” in protest against the Census. The first was on July 25th and the second on August 8th.

Yesterday, councilor from Corumba, Allex Prado Della (Republicans), suggested in a session that the Chamber’s Committee on Foreign Relations and International Law seek dialogue and diplomacy with authorities from the neighboring country and representatives of the protesters against and in favor of the closure.

“The effects are already being felt on the Brazilian side. It is an internal issue for Bolivia, but we can, through dialogue and diplomacy, seek a peaceful way out of the problem, so that the border can be reopened”, he highlighted, before proposing a meeting between the region’s authorities.