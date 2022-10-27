Lucasfilm stopped Marvel from announcing Harrison Ford as General Ross in Thunderbolts, says journalist

Will Han Solo join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In 2024, we will have the launch of thunderboltsa film that will introduce a new team to the MCU, made up of ex-villains. However, many fans still believe that the red hulk will be present in the production, and new rumors may indicate that the marvel studios chose none other than Harrison Ford to interpret it.

the journalist Jeff Sneiderwhich has a trusted reputation with behind-the-scenes information and other Hollywood production leaks, said in a new episode of its own podcastO The Hot Mic, about how the marvel studios already had everything right to announce Harrison Ford in the role of General Rossbut was stopped at the last minute by Kathleen Kennedythe president of Lucasfilm:

“So what I initially heard is that this was a closed deal for D23. They really wanted to announce him as part of the Thunderbolts roster at D23. They didn’t because Kathleen Kennedy put her foot down and said, ‘No, we need to stay focused on the Indiana Jones 5 ads.

It is important to point out that the General Ross – who is the alter-ego of the Red Hulk in the comics – has already been inserted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, in The incredible Hulk. He was played by William Hurt, who returned for the role in several subsequent films. Sadly, the actor passed away earlier this year at the age of 71.

for now, the marvel studios has yet to comment on the Harrison Ford rumors, but it makes sense that the star was not announced at the D23 precisely so that the focus fell on his new project, Indiana Jones 5. This will be Ford’s last film as the character, so it makes a lot of sense that the Lucasfilm wanted to focus on the announcements and the official clip that was shown exclusively at the event.

thunderboltsin turn, will be directed by Jake Schreier (in Paper cities) based on a roadmap of Eric Pearson (in Black Widow). In the list we will have Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), sebastian stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Wyatt Russell (American agent), Olga Kurylenko (Coach) and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentine Allegra de Fontaine).

thunderbolts hits theaters in july 2024.

