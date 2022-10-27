Madame Web | Film with Dakota Johnson to be released in 2024

Madame Web, a film starring Dakota Johnson, had its release date postponed. During an announcement made by Sony Pictures, the company stated that it needed to make some changes to release dates.

The film is the Spider-Man spin-off, it would have its release in October 2023, but with the change, it will now only be released on February 16, 2024.

The production is yet another Spider-Verse solo movie and its recordings are still in progress.

Madame Web. Photo/Reproduction: Marvel

In addition, Madame Teia is directed by SJ Clarkson and has a strong cast, with the presence of: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet .

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emma Roberts declares that she is very excited to work on the production of Marvel. The actress adds: “I can say I’m in LA right now, but I’ll be back shooting some scenes soon, so we’ll have to see. It’s very good. I have to say, I was so excited to join the cast.”

Therefore, in addition to “Madame Web”, the studio postponed “Kraven the Hunter”, a feature starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. After the decision, the film will have its official release on October 6, 2023.