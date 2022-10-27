Marilyn and “Blonde”, from ode to hate

In this issue, the podcast cafe cinema analyze the movie “Blonde” (2022) by Andrew Dominik, the controversial biopic of Marilyn Monroe, based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates and starring Ana de Armas. From being highly anticipated and nominated for an Oscar, the film has become one of the most hated by the audience on Netflix. What went wrong? And what went right?

The debate in this episode revolves around the mistakes and successes of director and screenwriter Andrew Dominik (“The Assassination of Jesse James”) when adapting the book “Blonde”, by American writer Joyce Carol Oates, for the screen. While Ana de Arma shines in the role of Marilyn Monroe and the film displays a number of technical qualities, Dominik has been heavily criticized for the way he portrays Marilyn’s life, focusing almost the entire time of the film on the suffering of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

They sit at the table with us to discuss “Blonde”: Juarez Guimaraes Diasprofessor at the Department of Social Communication at Fafich-UFMG and one of the authors of the play “Marilyn Monroe.doc”, Ana Lucia Andradeprofessor of Cinema at the School of Fine Arts at UFMG, and Larissa Vasconcelosjournalist and editor cinema.

O cafe cinema is produced and presented by Renato Silveira and Kel Gomes. In each episode, we propose a debate around recently released films and themes related to cinema, always in a relaxed atmosphere and seeking to reflect on images present in our daily lives.

