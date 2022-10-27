Matthew Perry admits crush on Jennifer Aniston even before “Friends”, and reveals the reaction of the actress to find out

More than friends, just “Friends”? Matthew Perry has admitted he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston even before the stars starred together on the iconic sitcom “Friends.” The story was recalled by the actor in his autobiography “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” (“Friends, loves and the big terrible thing”, in free translation), which will be released on November 1st. However, according to information released by Hollywood Life on Wednesday (26), Perry said that the reaction of the eternal Rachel Green when receiving the flirtation was not what he expected.

According to Chandler Bing’s interpreter, he got dumped by Aniston and was friendzoned by the actress. Jeez! In the book, the artist said he was “immediately snatched” as soon as he met the blonde, approximately three years before they became co-stars. Page Six claimed that he even called the star to impress her with the roles he had just landed. “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong way.”he wrote.

Even so, Matthew still asked the protagonist of “The Morning Show” out. However, she declined the offer and suggested that they were just friends, to which the actor replied: “[Nós] we can not be friends!”. The star also recalled that, when they met for the first reading of the NBC series, the duo “abled to navigate the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer”.

Continue after Advertising

Perry said that his feelings for Aniston continued even during the production of “Friends” and that he found himself analyzing every casual interaction the two had. However, the crush has faded not only because of the show’s success, but also because of the actress’ “deafening lack of interest”. He commented that by the time Jennifer started dating Brad Pitt in 1998, he had already gotten over his crush and figured out how to interact with her “without being awkward.”

Despite the unrequited interest in the beginning of the relationship of the stars, the two built a great friendship. Matthew recently stated, in an excerpt released from the interview with Diane Sawyer that will air this Friday (28), that Aniston played a key role in his fight against drugs. “She was the person who reached out the most. I am very grateful to her for that.” he declared.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

