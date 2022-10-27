Matthew Perry cries as he reveals the pivotal role Jennifer Aniston played in his fight against drugs

Over the weekend, ABC released the trailer for a Matthew Perry interview with Diane Sawyer, which will air on the 28th of this month. In the video, the actor spoke again about his struggle with drugs and was moved to remember how much Jennifer Aniston, his personal friend and co-star in “Friends”, helped him in this process.

Recently, Matthew told People magazine about a dark time in his life. The actor confessed that he almost died 4 years ago due to drug addiction. Now, he has given a new interview, revealing sensitive details about his past. In one of the excerpts, Perry revealed that Jennifer Aniston – whom he calls “Jenny” – came to confront him on the set of Friends, saying that everyone knew he was an alcoholic.

“Imagine how horrible that moment was. She was the person who reached out to me the most. I am very grateful to her for that.” said the actor during an excerpt of the interview.

Excerpt from Matthew Perry’s interview with Diane Sawyer. (Video: Playback/YouTube)

The actor also revealed that he came very close to death with a “explosion” in your colon from overuse of opioids. The artist spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital, and had to wear a colostomy bag for another nine months. According to doctors, he had only a 2% chance of survival.

So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book. pic.twitter.com/q4qYd7Zp6t — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 10, 2022

Matthew Perry promotes the release of his autobiography. (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

With the intention of helping other people who go through the same problem, the actor will launch an autobiographical book that narrates his entire journey.

In another moving excerpt from Diane Sawyer’s interview, part of the first page of the work was revealed by the journalist: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you might know me by another name. My friends call me Maddie and I should be dead.”

“Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry will be published by Headline on November 1.

Featured Photo: Matthew Perry. Playback/Twitter.