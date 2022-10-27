Meet the nominees who will represent Brazil

OE! Entertainment announces the start of voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which will once again celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the public. In each of the 40 categories, fans around the world can now vote for the nominees representing the year’s best in film, television, music and pop culture.

The People’s Choice Awards 2022 will be broadcast exclusively on E! Entertainment, live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on December 6th, celebrating an unprecedented year in pop culture, bringing the entertainment industry and its fans together to honor the champions, artists and heroes who have inspired us throughout of the year.

In addition, Brazilian fans will be able to vote for the most prominent influencer of 2022. The eight nominees for the Influencer Brazil 2022 category are: Arthur Aguiar, Gloria Groove, Iran Ferreira (Luva de Pedreiro), Jade Picon, Luísa Sonza, Vanessa Lopes, Virginia Fonseca and Yarley.

To check out your favorite artists on E! People’s Choice Awards, just vote, starting today, on the award’s official website, or on Twitter, tagging Eonlinebrasil. If you vote via Twitter, you need to put the category hashtag and then the nominee hashtag. It goes like this: “My vote for #InfluencerBrasil in #PCAS goes to #influencername”. Each person can vote up to 25 times a day for their favorite nominees.

Check out the correct hashtag of each of the nominees for Influencer Brasil 2022:

Arthur Aguiar – #ArthurAguiar

Gloria Groove – #GloriaGroove

Iran Ferreira (Bricklayer’s Glove) – #Bricklayer’s Glove

Jade Picon – #JadePicon

Luisa Sonza – #LuisaSonza

Vanessa Lopes – #VanessaLopes

Virgínia Fonseca – #VirginiaFonseca

Yarley – #Yarley

In the last edition, the E! People’s Choice Awards awarded Juliette as Influencer Brazil. Artists Kim Kardashian (Fashion Icon), Christina Aguilera (Music Icon), Halle Berry (2021 Icon), Britney Spears (Social Media Star), Tom Hiddleston (Television Star), Adele (Female Artist of the Year) , Blake Shelton (Country Star), Selena Gomez (TV Comedy Star), Khloe Kardashian (Reality Show Favorite), Scarlett Johansson (Favorite Movie Actress), among others, also took home trophies.

Television shows like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Best Daytime Talk Show), “Lucifer” (Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series), “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” (Best Evening Talk Show), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Best Drama Series), “Loki” (Favorite Series), “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (Favorite Reality Show), “The Voice” (Favorite Competition Show), among others, were awarded. “Butter” – BTS (Favorite Music Video), “Black Widow” (Favorite Film), “Cruella” (Best Drama Film), “Luca” (Favorite Family Film), “Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo (Favorite Album of the Year) ) and BTS (Favorite Band) also gained prominence in 2021.

Among this year’s many nominees for 2022 are film icons Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis, television stars Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo and Quinta Brunson, hitmakers Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS and Bad Bunny, and social media sensations like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio. Anitta competes in the Best Latin American Artist category.

Also in the running for awards are podcasters, comedians and sports stars who have been gaining prominence around the world, such as Serena Williams, Chloe Kim and Megan Rapinoe, as well as hit movies like “Elvis”, “Batman”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”. ”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, among other great names in music, television and pop culture.

For the full list of 2022 People’s Choice Awards nominees, head over to the Eonline website and pick your favorites from the official PCA website.

The People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live on E! , on Tuesday, December 6, and features a presentation by Kenan Thompson. See you there!

Ready to find out who will be the biggest stars of 2022?

Fans will decide, once again, through a public vote that has already begun!

