Megan Fox sends her ex-husband a gift

Megan Fox is proving she doesn’t hold a grudge against ex-husband Brian Austin Green and after the arrival of their fifth child, the actress sent a gift to celebrate the birth of Brian’s new baby and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

According to TMZ sources, Megan sent Brian and Sharna a very special floral arrangement, with a card congratulating them on the arrival of Zane Walker Green.

Megan Fox’s relationship with her ex was made easier with Sharna’s support, and these days she and Brian get along well and seamlessly share custody of their three children together.

But to get to this point, a lot has happened.

A source commented that it has come a long way with Megan, mostly, but things are much smoother these days.

Brian joined Sharna shortly after her divorce from Megan, who had already moved in with her now-fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

HEALTH PROBLEMS

Despite the courtship of Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly to be doing very well, thank you, the artist had a long-lasting relationship with Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married for approximately ten years and had three children (Bodhi, Noah and Journey).

Even the star, who is known for having acted in “Barrados no Baile”, told in an interview with “Good Morning America”, according to People magazine, that he went through an extremely delicate moment of health, which led him to lose weight nine years. kilos.

Accompanied by his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, with whom he is expecting a child, the artist revealed that he has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease, and that the treatment of the disease is very difficult.

The girlfriend agreed with the lover, recounting how their lives became chaotic because of it: “I didn’t realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and saw the weight fall off him.”

Not having been through this sort of thing before, and still learning, I was supportive and loving, like, ‘I’m here for you,’ and inwardly scared thinking how long this is going to last.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been together for over a year (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

HOW WAS THE TREATMENT?

Because ulcerative colitis is a disease that causes inflammation in the intestine and ulcers in the digestive system, the treatment requires the patient to follow a light diet, so that the body does not fight nutrients, believing it to be something negative.

It’s really just a diet, like, so I can keep things in my system so my body doesn’t think I’m poisoning myself, so it doesn’t fight back.”

“I would eat food and literally it was like my body didn’t process any of it. So when you start dealing with that, like, staying hydrated enough is a battle,” he said.

