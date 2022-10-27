Messi reacts to Flamengo’s Cup of Brazil

Before the match between Flamengo and Santos, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã, the red-black players entered the field with the Copa do Brasil cup, won last Wednesday (19), against Corinthians, on penalties. . But, this Thursday morning, a curious fact involving the star Lionel Messi and this event was recorded on the web.

Shortly after midfielder Arturo Vidal published a photo on his Instagram profile lifting the trophy, Argentine Messi liked the publication. In addition, a French legend has also manifested itself, in the case of Franck Ribery, Vidal’s former teammate at the time of Bayern Munich.

Messi has followed Flamengo closely

According to former athlete and famous cousin of Lionel, Maxi Biancucchi, the ace watched Rubro-Negro games when his relative played in Mais Querido. Maxi was a Flamengo player during the 2007 to 2009 seasons.

“He (Messi) accompanied my passage in the Brasileirão. he saw Flamengo gamesBahia, Vitória… I didn’t need to say [sobre quem era] from Flamengo to him, he already knew how everyone“, fired Maxi in an interview with The globe in May 2020.

After 17 seasons with Barcelona, ​​Messi left the Catalan club to play for PSG, France, in August 2021. At Paris Santi-Germain, he has an annual salary estimated at 35 million euros per season. Your contract ends next year.

Despite enjoying Vidal’s publication, it is unlikely that the athlete will play for Flamengo until the end of his career. Unlike his cousin, who in three years in Rio de Janeiro lifted the 2008 and 2009 Carioca cups, as well as a Brasileirão. However, always as a reserve.

“I had a lot of competition. Renato Augusto, Petkovic, Sheik.. When you lose space, it’s hard to come back. I was very young, I didn’t have that patience that comes when you’re older”, said Biancucchi at the end of the chat.

