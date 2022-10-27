Meta’s profit drops and shareholders complain; Zuckerberg predicts further losses

Meta shares dropped almost 20% yesterday (26) on the New York Stock Exchange, in the United States. The drop reduced the company’s stock market value by about $67 billion, according to Reuters.

The situation has led investors to question Meta’s bets on the metaverse. The internal area dedicated to this technology, called Reality Labs, has lost more than US$ 20 billion since the beginning of last year, according to the Insider website.

On a quarterly earnings call with investors and reporters, CEO Mark Zuckerberg urged patience. “I think those who are patient and invest with us will eventually be rewarded,” he said.

The businessman also said that people will, in the future, look back and discuss the importance of the project. “I understand that many people may disagree with this investment, but […] I think it would be a mistake not to focus on any of these areas that I think will be fundamentally important for the future.”

However, last Monday (24), an investor questioned the company’s direction. Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital, published an open letter to Zuckerberg’s board of directors and Meta urging them to reduce Reality Labs-related losses and focus back on core profit-generating businesses, according to Insider.

In a press release and investors, Meta admitted that the loss scenario should not stop there.

“We can anticipate that Reality Labs’ operations will be loss-making in 2023 and they will grow significantly year over year. Beyond 2023, we expect to accelerate Reality Labs’ investments and achieve our goal of increasing the company’s overall operating income over the long term.” , says the text.

In addition to the fall in shares, the company recorded a 4% decrease in revenue in the third quarter of this year. This year, this is the second time this has happened. In the previous quarter, Meta had a drop of 0.9% in revenue.

Zuckerberg’s Wealth Shrinks Too

With yesterday’s result, Meta CEO’s own wealth has shrunk by 61%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He remains a billionaire and is the 23rd richest person in the world. But Zuckerberg saw his fortune shrink from US$125 billion to US$48.9 billion – in the comparison between the beginning of this year and yesterday.

According to Insider, most of his wealth comes from a 13% stake in Meta.