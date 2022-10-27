Mila Kunis opens up about the dynamics of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher and says he loses all arguments – Monet

+



Actress Mila Kunis and actor Ashton Kutcher (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Mila Kunis opened up about the dynamics of her marriage to actor Ashton Kutcher and said that her husband loses all their arguments. The 39-year-old celebrity spoke about her relationship with the father of her two while appearing on the show of presenter James Corden, reports the Daily Mail website.

Kutcher turned the focus of Kunis’ conversation with Corden when the presenter asked about her recent inclusion in Time magazine’s 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The actress was included for her campaign that raised $34 million in donations for the Ukrainian population after the Russian invasion that began in early 2022.

Mila Kunis in Black Swan (2010) (Photo: Disclosure)

Kunis said: “It was weird because I didn’t know what was going on. I had no idea why I don’t have social media… I was like, ‘Hey honey, can you check Twitter to see why people are talking about me?’ He went and saw it and I was like, ‘I’m there’. Like, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’. Born in Ukraine, the actress left Europe with her parents when she was 7 years old.

When the list was released, Kutcher posted on Twitter, joking about what happened: “Dear Time Magazine, I already lose all arguments with my wife. You had to do this, didn’t you?” Corden recalled this post from the actor in his conversation with Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married since 2015 (Photo: Instagram)

The actress spoke about her partner’s comment: “It’s true, he loses all arguments. He just says, ‘I’d rather be happy than right.’

Kunis and Kutcher acted together on the series ‘That 70’s Show’ in the early 2000s. They exchanged rings in 2015 and are parents to Wyatt (8 years old) and Dimitri (5 years old). Last September, the actor gave an interview in which he said that he and his wife stopped locking the bathroom door when they relieved themselves because their children wanted to keep them company. The artist also said that he was drunk when he first came out to the actress.