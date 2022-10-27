Mila Kunis says when she learned that Jupiter Ascending wouldn’t be successful

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress Mila Kunis blamed budget cuts for the great failure of Jupiter Ascending.

“When we learned that [o filme iria fracassar]? Before we started production, because our production was cut in half.”

“And so the original budget was doubled, and you can do a lot more for a lot more money, and often these kinds of scripts have a really good plot, but other extraordinary things.”

“Right before pre-production, for various reasons with studios and stuff, the budget was cut and the movie was different.”

READ TOO:

Read the synopsis of Jupiter Ascending below.

“In Jupiter Ascending, Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) is the descendant of a lineage that places her as the next occupant of the Queen of the Universe.”

“Without knowing this, she continues her peaceful life working as a domestic worker in the United States, where she lives after leaving Russia.”

“One day, she receives a visit from Caine (Channing Tatum), a genetically altered ex-military man whose mission is to protect her at all costs and lead her to take her rightful place.”

Jupiter Ascending was directed by the Wachowski Sisters, the same creators of The Matrix. The blockbuster was considered a box office fiasco, grossing very little for its budget.

Jupiter Ascending is now available on HBO Max.