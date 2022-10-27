Miss Congeniality: Hugh Jackman lost role after audition with Sandra Bullock and reveals what happened: ‘I was impressed’

Imagine the power of this couple! In an interview with Variety, released this Wednesday (26), Hugh Jackman revealed that he could have been the love interest of Sandra Bullock in the iconic comedy “Miss Congeniality”. OMG!

The star confessed to the magazine that, in 2000, he was forced to audition for the role of FBI agent Eric Matthews against his will. According to him, if he got the job, his managers could negotiate another film offered to the heartthrob: “Somebody Like You”, starring Ashley Judd.

Jackman auditioned with Bullock, but despite his talent, he couldn’t keep up with the actress’ impeccable comedic timing. “I remember thinking, ‘Holy shit! She is amazing! And so fast. I’m not even vaguely following her here.’ I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough.”he admitted.

The audition was the first of Hugh’s career in which he acted alongside a potential castmate. “It was the first time [fiz com outro ator]. I was impressed that she was there. I didn’t expect her to be there. I suppose she tested it with eight people.” he recalled.

At the time, Jackman had already finished filming his debut as Wolverine in “X-Men”, but the blockbuster had not yet been released. Both films hit theaters in 2000, giving Bullock and Jackman some of the most defining features of their careers. “Nobody knew ‘X-Men’ yet”said Jackman. “I was nobody”, scored.

The role eventually went to Benjamin Bratt. Even without wanting to participate in the project, Jackman admitted that the loss was a “hard to swallow pill“. “It’s humiliating when your agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but go get it.’ And then you can’t” vented the star.

Wolverine and Deadpool Encounter

Another project that had “stayed in the drawer” was the partnership with the anti-hero Deadpool, played in theaters by Ryan Reynolds. Plans for a feature involving Wolverine and the masked man were scrapped when the “Greatest Showman” star announced his retirement in 2017, following the release of “Logan.”

However, a little seed was planted in Jackman’s mind before the break. In 2016, the Australian attended a screening of “Deadpool”, which features a number of mentions of the iron claw. “I had seen 20 minutes [do filme] and I was like, ‘Oh, damn it!’ All I kept seeing in my head was ’48 Hours’ with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. Then, [a ideia] It’s been fermenting for a long time. It just took me longer to get here.”revealed.

At the end of August of this year, during a trip to the beach with his family, he finally made the decision. Hugh then called Reynolds, who had been begging “daily” for years for a Wolverine and Deadpool movie. “I think he actually gave up. I think it was a big shock for him. There was a big pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe this’.” recalled Jackman.

Ryan was about to meet with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to discuss his plans for “Deadpool 3” when he got the call. With Hugh, the plots of the comics will finally come to life and the actor believes he is better prepared to play the mutant this time around.

“A small part of me now thinks I’ll be better at this. Is that age arrogance or something? Wolverine is a tortured character – more tortured than I am. But I always get the feeling he’s comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even if it’s messier.”he concluded.

