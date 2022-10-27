Moto G30 at a friendly price on Amazon

O Moto G30 was launched in March 2021 for R$1,899. More than a year after the official launch, this entry-level smartphone from Motorola already is available in the market at a much more attractive price. Below, we will show you the offer we found on Amazon, in addition to all the device specifications.

Moto G30 with low price on Amazon



Moto G30 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

On Amazon, the Moto G30 128 GB is being sold for BRL 1,342.88 in cash, representing a reduction of R$ 556.12 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can split it into up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 134.36. So if you are looking for a new smartphone, now is the time!

Where’s the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G30 for R$ 1,342.88 on Amazon

Other Moto G30 offers



Is it worth buying the Moto G30?

O Moto G30 is aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with a long battery life and decent cameras for the category.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

There are four cameras on the rear: the main 64 megapixel, the secondary 8 megapixel wide-angle, the tertiary 2 megapixel macro and the last 2 megapixel depth. The front sensor, positioned in the drop-shaped notch, delivers 13 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 20W fast charging. The device also hits the market with 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack and fingerprint reader on the back.

Moto G30 datasheet:

Operational system: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Screen – Type: IPS

IPS Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 1600 x 720

1600 x 720 Main camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97

64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97 2nd camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚, (ultrawide)

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚, (ultrawide) 3rd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 4th camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Frontal camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, 1.12µm

13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, 1.12µm Drums: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 20W

20W 5G: No

Motorola Moto G30 – See the complete technical sheet here

