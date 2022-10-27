Moto G62 5G with historic lowest price at Carrefour

THE Motorola presented the Moto G62 5G in June of this year for R$ 1,999. Now, four months after the official launch, this intermediary from the American manufacturer can already be acquired at the lowest price analyzed by our system. Below, we’ll show you the offer we find at Carrefour, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Moto G62 5G with low price at Carrefour

At Carrefour, the Moto G62 5G is being sold by BRL 1,359.20 in cash, representing a reduction of R$ 639.80 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can split it into up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 135.92. So if you are looking for a new smartphone, now is the time!

Where’s the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G62 5G for R$1,359.20 at Carrefour

Is it worth buying the Moto G62 5G?

O Moto G62 5G is a mid-range with decent specs for the category, highlighting a high-capacity battery and triple cameras.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 480+ processor, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.



Moto G62 5G

There are three cameras on the rear: the main 50-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle and the tertiary 2-megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the “hole” centered on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The battery packs 5,000 mAh with 20 watt fast charging. The device still offers Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C port, stereo speakers, Dual-SIM and fingerprint reader on the side.

Moto G62 5G datasheet:

Operational system: android 12

android 12 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G (8nm) SM4350-AC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G (8nm) SM4350-AC RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 128GB and UFS 2.1

128GB and UFS 2.1 Screen – Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400

1080 x 2400 Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76 and PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76 and PDAF 2nd camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0, 1.12µm

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0, 1.12µm 3rd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Frontal camera: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)

16 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Drums: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 20W

20W 5G: Yea

Motorola Moto G62 5G – See the complete technical sheet here

