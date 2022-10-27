movies between October 17th and 21st

This week’s Afternoon Session brings plenty of comedy, action and drama to viewers. The films are shown right after the rerun of Chocolate com Pimenta (2003) in the afternoon schedule of Globo and before Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Check the schedule for the next few days.

Monday, October 17 – This week’s Afternoon Session – The Return of the Almighty (2007)

This week’s afternoon session begins with the screening of the film The Return of the Almighty, released in 2007. The feature film tells the story of Evan Baxter, a news anchor who is elected to his 1st term as congressman. When he moves to Washington with his family, he begins to receive strange orders with tools and wood. The journalist then receives a call from God, which gives him the mission to build a new ark for the coming flood.

Original title: Even Almighty

Cast: Graham Phillips; Jimmy Bennett; John Goodman; Johnny Simmons; Jonah Hill; Lauren Graham; Morgan Freeman; Wanda Sykes

Direction: Tom Shadyac

Nationality: American

Time: 15:25, Brasilia time

Chronological order Harry Potter and where to watch the films of the saga

Tuesday, October 18 – A Love at the Height (2016)

In Um Amor à Height (2016), the lawyer Diane loses her cell phone, but Alexandre finds the device and calls the protagonist to return it. When the two meet, she is surprised to see that the man is only 1.36m tall. Even after the device is returned, the two continue to meet and fall in love, but Diane has to deal with other people’s comments about her boyfriend’s height.

Original title: Up For Love

Cast: Francoise-Domi Blim; Francoise-Domi Blim; Cesar Domboy; Jean Dujardin; Virginie Efira; Cedric Kahn

Direction: Laurent Tirard

Nationality: French

Time: 15:25, Brasilia time

Who Has Died From Harry Potter: 10 Actors Who Have Departed

Wednesday, October 19 – Suddenly Father (2013)

The schedule of this week’s Afternoon Session on Wednesday shows the film Suddenly Father, which tells the story of David Wozniak, an irresponsible man who is not well liked by his family or his girlfriend. The protagonist’s life changes when he discovers that a sperm donation he made to a clinic 20 years ago gave him 533 children. Some of them feel the need to know their biological father, which leads the man to embark on this journey.

Original title: delivery man

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon Delaney, Bobby Moynihan

Direction: Ken Scott

Nationality: American

Time: 15:25, Brasilia time

Thursday, October 20 – This week’s Afternoon Session – A Big Adventure (2017)

On Thursday, the movie Uma Aventura e Tanto (2017) will be shown. The life of the Davis family, which is going through a lot of trouble, changes when the puppy Pluto suddenly arrives. The animal becomes a true guardian angel for the family and helps save a child’s life, comforts a sick boy, saves a couple’s marriage and restores the relationship between father and son.

Original title: The Stray

Cast: Brennin Williams; Connor Corum; Eliza Brown; Michael Cassidy; Sarah Lancaster

Direction: Mitch Davis

Nationality: American

Time: 15:25, Brasilia time

Ana Francisca and Danilo stay together in Chocolate com Pimenta?

Friday, October 21 – This Week’s Afternoon Session – As If It Was The First Time (2004)

In the romantic comedy Like It Was the First Time, Henry Roth is a man who conquers women wherever he goes until he falls in love with Lucy Whitmore. What he didn’t expect is that the young woman has a serious memory problem caused by a car accident and quickly forgets facts that have just happened. To stay by her side, the protagonist needs to conquer her day after day.

Original title: 50 First Dates

Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Blake Clark, Sean Astin, Dan Aykroyd

Direction: Peter Segal

Nationality: American

Time: 15:25, Brasilia time

Hot Screen: Parasite (2019)

In addition to this week’s Afternoon Session, Globo also screens the acclaimed film Parasita on Monday, on Tela Quente, right after the soap opera Travessia. The feature film chronicles the difficulties of the Ki-Taek family, who are unemployed and struggling to survive. Until one day, the eldest son gets a job as an English teacher for a girl from a wealthy family. The father, mother and sister come up with a plan to infiltrate the lives of the rich, but end up paying a lot for their recklessness.

Original title: parasite

Cast: Choi Woo-Sik; Jang Hye-Jin; Jo Yeo-Jeong; Park So-Dam; Song Kang-Ho

Direction: Bong Joon-Ho;Joon-Ho Bong

Nationality: South Corean

Time: 22:40, Brasilia time