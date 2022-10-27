NASA’s Space Telescope Record Shows Stars in Detail

Over time it will become even clearer how new stars are formed within dense clouds of gas and dust. So far it is known that the formations are very similar to majestic rocks, but are much more permeable. This new vision recorded by the James Webb telescope will help researchers with regard to star formation.

Over time and through various analyses, they will come to see more clearly how stars form and change from simply clouds of dust over millions of years.

Webb telescope captures new images of stars according to NASA

NASA announced that its James Webb Space Telescope captured an image different from what was already known and extremely detailed. In addition to the dusty pillars, according to NASA, the Webb Telescope has systems that, through the red camera, capture the newly formed stars.

They are usually outside these pillars because they have diffraction peaks. The images were also shared on NASA’s Instagram and thousands of people were delighted with what they saw. Also check it out:

The telescope guarantees excellent knowledge

In the process of forming within the gas and dust, stars release what we call ejections. Newer stars release supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material. The record of this moment was first recorded in the 1990s, by Hubble, and revised in 2014.

More recently, the telescope has also been able to show the collision between two distant galaxies, IC 1623 A and B. Technological advances allow more and more to improve space studies, expanding the knowledge previously stored. The world trend for the coming years is to unravel even more mysteries of space and understand all its formation.

With the help of the James Webb telescope this will become increasingly possible!