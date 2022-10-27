Netflix announces thriller film with Elisabeth Moss to arrive soon in the catalog

The invisible mancharacter taken from the pages of the book of HG Wellsis the next thriller announced to reach the Netflix.

In the film, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) is trapped in a violent relationship and controller with a scientist rich and shiny (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

She manages to sneak away in the dead of night and disappears, but when Cecilia’s abusive ex suicidalhe leaves a large part of his vast fortune.

with a series of strange coincidences happening, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia begins to to question your sanitywhile she tries desperately prove that you are being hunt by someone who nobody can see.

The invisible man is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

In addition to Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), the cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time), Harriet Dyer (No Activity) and Aldis Hodge (Account Settlement). Direction and screenplay are by Leigh Whannell (Upgrade).

See the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!