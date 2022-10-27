Netflix promises to end users’ ‘binge’; understand why

For some time now, a novelty from Netflix has been buzzing about on the internet. More than that, Brazilian subscribers were apprehensive about the possibility of an extra fee at the time of collection.

See too: Netflix’s New Service Will Include Cloud-Stored Games

What the most popular streaming platform wants to do is stop the sharing of passwords between registered users. That is, soon, you may no longer be able to use the login of your mother-in-law, brother-in-law, friend, brother, etc. And there are already methods to stop Netflix’s irregular system.

End of spree with Netflix accounts? Understand

You know that password you lend to your cousin, friend or someone else you know? Yeah, Netflix will start charging for sharing passwords between homes and different devices. The worst thing is that this is happening in Latin America, very close to Brazil and it is not new. The new feature has been around for some time now.

Netflix has announced that it will charge an additional fee for people who share a password on the same account. The measure should cover five Latin American countries and the screening is done through access residences. That’s what the company itself said in a recent statement.

Overcharge tests were carried out in Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. Users who have access in more than one residence must pay between US$ 1.70 and US$ 2.99 (R$ 9 and R$ 16) more, depending on the country. In addition, access can only be made in up to three different houses.

For people who usually access the service while traveling on tablets, cell phones and notebooks, that’s fine. Access will be allowed at no additional charge, said the Netflix.

“We are carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their accounts to pay a little more.” This is what the company highlighted in the statement. “Starting next month, we will launch an alternative to add residence in Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,” he said.

Will Brazil have changes too?

THE Netflix did not say anything about the additional charge for sharing a password in more than one residence in Brazil. Therefore, the country continues to follow the current rules on the matter.

Increasing prices for subscription plans and charging more for sharing passwords are ways to keep revenue at acceptable levels in the international market. After all, Netflix is ​​also accountable to the entire group of shareholders in the financial market.

With the launch of an economic plan, with advertisements, within the platform, it is expected that password sharing will become unfeasible starting next year in all locations. At least that’s what the experts point out.